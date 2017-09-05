Hermann RaupachBorn 21 December 1728. Died 12 December 1778
Hermann Raupach
Hermann Raupach Biography (Wikipedia)
Hermann Friedrich Raupach (December 21, 1728 – December 12, 1778) was an 18th-century German composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hermann Raupach Tracks
'Razverzi pyos gortani, laya', from the opera 'Alceste'
Hermann Raupach
'Razverzi pyos gortani, laya', from the opera 'Alceste'
'Razverzi pyos gortani, laya', from the opera 'Alceste'
Alsesta: March
Hermann Raupach
Alsesta: March
Alsesta: March
O placido il mare (Siroe, re di Persia)
Cecilia Bartoli
O placido il mare (Siroe, re di Persia)
O placido il mare (Siroe, re di Persia)
