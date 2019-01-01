Gina G (born Gina Mary Gardiner, 3 August 1970) is an Australian singer who represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo 1996, with the song "Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit", which reached #1 in the UK singles chart. The song remains (as of 2018) the last UK Eurovision entry to top the UK charts. The song also reached the US top 20 in 1997 and earned her a 1998 Grammy Award nomination for Best Dance Recording. Her other UK Top 30 hits are "I Belong to You" #6 (1996), "Fresh" #6 (1997), "Ti Amo" #11 (1997) and "Gimme Some Love" #25 (1997).