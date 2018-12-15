The Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France is a French radio orchestra, affiliated with Radio France.

Radiodiffusion Française established the orchestra in Paris in June 1937 under the name of the Orchestre Radio-Symphonique, under the auspices of Les Postes, Télégraphes et Téléphones (PTT) and its minister, Robert Jardillier. The orchestra was initially under the direction of Rhené-Baton, who guided the orchestra until his death in 1940. Eugène Bigot subsequently directed the orchestra musicians through the 1944 Liberation. Following World War II, Henry Barraud became director of music for the ORTF, and reorganised the orchestra, appointing Bigot as its music director in 1947. The orchestra performed regularly at the Salle Érard, and later the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in the 1950s.

The orchestra was renamed the Orchestre philharmonique de l'ORTF in 1964. Bigot continued as music director until his death in 1965. Charles Bruck subsequently became music director, from 1965 to 1970. In 1976, the orchestra was further renamed the Nouvel Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, with Gilbert Amy as its new musical director under its new name, and Emmanuel Krivine as principal guest conductor. Marek Janowski became principal guest conductor in 1984, and music director in 1989. That same year, the orchestra received its current name, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.