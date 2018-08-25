Paul GonsalvesBorn 12 July 1920. Died 15 May 1974
Paul Gonsalves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920-07-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/033fae4c-cb99-4e3b-8213-f0d0c1bc677d
Paul Gonsalves Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Gonsalves (July 12, 1920 – May 15, 1974) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist best known for his association with Duke Ellington. At the 1956 Newport Jazz Festival, Gonsalves played a 27-chorus solo in the middle of Ellington's "Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue", a performance credited with revitalizing Ellington's waning career in the 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Gonsalves Tracks
Sort by
I Cover The Waterfront
Paul Gonsalves
I Cover The Waterfront
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Cover The Waterfront
Last played on
Bluz For Liz
Paul Gonsalves
Bluz For Liz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bluz For Liz
Last played on
Star Crossed Lovers
Duke Ellington
Star Crossed Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Star Crossed Lovers
Last played on
Spoonful Of Sugar
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Spoonful Of Sugar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn15.jpglink
Spoonful Of Sugar
Last played on
Take The A Train
Duke Ellington
Take The A Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Take The A Train
Last played on
Battle Royal
Charlie Fowlkes
Battle Royal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Battle Royal
Composer
Last played on
Launching Pad
Duke Ellington
Launching Pad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Launching Pad
Last played on
Madness in Great Ones
Duke Ellington
Madness in Great Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Madness in Great Ones
Last played on
Lady Mac
Duke Ellington
Lady Mac
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Lady Mac
Last played on
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Duke Ellington
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Last played on
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Duke Ellington
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Last played on
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Battle Royal
Last played on
Rose of the Rio Grande
William “Cat” Anderson
Rose of the Rio Grande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Rose of the Rio Grande
Last played on
Blood Count
Johnny Hodges
Blood Count
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Blood Count
Last played on
Prima Bara Dubla
Duke Ellington
Prima Bara Dubla
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Prima Bara Dubla
Last played on
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
Duke Ellington
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
Last played on
J. And B. Blues
Paul Gonsalves
J. And B. Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
J. And B. Blues
Last played on
Take The A Train
John Sanders, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Clark Terry, Willie Cook, William "Cat" Anderson, Ray Nance, Harold Baker, Quentin Jackson, Britt Woodman & Jimmy Hamilton
Take The A Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take The A Train
Performer
Last played on
Tell It The Way It Is
Paul Gonsalves
Tell It The Way It Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell It The Way It Is
Last played on
C Jam Blues
Paul Gonsalves
C Jam Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C Jam Blues
Last played on
Village Blues
Paul Gonsalves
Village Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Village Blues
Last played on
Boom Jackie Boom Chick
Paul Gonsalves
Boom Jackie Boom Chick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom Jackie Boom Chick
Last played on
Paul Gonsalves Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist