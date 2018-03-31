Morris Minor and the Majors was a British band, created by the British comedians and writers Tony Hawks and Paul Boross. The group became famous with their 1987 song "Stutter Rap", an original song in the style of the then-popular rap song "No Sleep till Brooklyn" by the Beastie Boys.

The stage names of the group were "Morris Minor", "Rusty Wing" and "Phil Errup" (real names Tony Hawks, Paul Boross and Phil Judge).

The song reached No. 4 in the UK Singles Chart, No. 14 in Canada and was a No. 2 hit in Australia. It sold over 220,000 copies, but subsequent song releases never had the same popularity or sales, earning them the title one-hit wonders in the United Kingdom.

On the 45 release, the record had a joke B-side titled "Another Boring B-side", the lyrics of which parody the actual creation of the song itself.

In Australia, they had a second charting single with "This Is the Chorus" (No. 22), which parodied Stock/Aitken/Waterman.

As a result of the popularity of the song, a TV series was created in 1989, titled Morris Minor's Marvellous Motors written by and starring Hawks. On the show the fictional band leader attempted to maintain his pop music career while running an automotive garage. It ran for one series.