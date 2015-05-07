Natko DevčićBorn 30 June 1914. Died 4 September 1997
Natko Devčić
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-06-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03396938-d542-45ec-a56f-b69f6faaffd2
Natko Devčić Biography (Wikipedia)
Natko Devčić (30 June 1914 – 4 September 1997) was a Croatian composer.
Devčić was born in Glina. He graduated from the Academy of Music, University of Zagreb. He died in Zagreb.
One of his better known pieces is the Istrian Suite which he wrote in 1946.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Natko Devčić Tracks
Sort by
Ballade for piano and orchestra
Bruno Vlahek, Natko Devčić, Croatian Radio-Television Symphony Orchestra & Vladimir Kranjcevic
Ballade for piano and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ballade for piano and orchestra
Performer
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist