Adam Walker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p053n7jp.jpg
1987-12-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03378b09-2c1b-4801-bb04-efb8d0efe47f
Adam Walker Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Walker was born in Retford, Nottinghamshire in 1987. He is an English flautist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adam Walker Performances & Interviews
Adam Walker Tracks
Sort by
Flute Concerto (excerpt)
Huw Watkins
Flute Concerto (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Flute Concerto (excerpt)
Last played on
Flute Concerto: ii) Andante
Huw Watkins
Flute Concerto: ii) Andante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Flute Concerto: ii) Andante
Last played on
L'Egyptienne
Claude Debussy
L'Egyptienne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
L'Egyptienne
Flute Sonata in D major Op. 94
Sergei Prokofiev
Flute Sonata in D major Op. 94
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Flute Sonata in D major Op. 94
5 Melodies Op. 35bis
Sergei Prokofiev
5 Melodies Op. 35bis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
5 Melodies Op. 35bis
Cantabile et presto
George Enescu
Cantabile et presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46m.jpglink
Cantabile et presto
Sonata for flute and piano
Francis Poulenc
Sonata for flute and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Sonata for flute and piano
Last played on
Flute Concerto in G major, K.313
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Concerto in G major, K.313
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Flute Concerto in G major, K.313
Last played on
Viens! Une flûte invisible
André Caplet
Viens! Une flûte invisible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwsl.jpglink
Viens! Une flûte invisible
Last played on
Die Taubenpost
Franz Schubert
Die Taubenpost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Taubenpost
Introduction and Variations on Trockne Blumen, D802
Franz Schubert
Introduction and Variations on Trockne Blumen, D802
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Introduction and Variations on Trockne Blumen, D802
Rondo in D, K184
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Rondo in D, K184
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Rondo in D, K184
Andante in C, K315
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Andante in C, K315
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Andante in C, K315
Flute Sonata in G, H564 (Hamburg)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Flute Sonata in G, H564 (Hamburg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyw6.jpglink
Flute Sonata in G, H564 (Hamburg)
Suite No.5 in E minor - 1712
Pierre Danican Philidor
Suite No.5 in E minor - 1712
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053n7jp.jpglink
Suite No.5 in E minor - 1712
Last played on
Capriccio for solo flute No.5
Johann Joachim Quantz
Capriccio for solo flute No.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053n7jp.jpglink
Capriccio for solo flute No.5
Last played on
Sonata in B minor: BWV.1030
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata in B minor: BWV.1030
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sonata in B minor: BWV.1030
Last played on
Concert Royal IV: 1722
François Couperin
Concert Royal IV: 1722
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14z.jpglink
Concert Royal IV: 1722
Last played on
Flute Sonata
Francis Poulenc
Flute Sonata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Flute Sonata
Orchestrator
Last played on
Concerto for flute and orchestra
Huw Watkins
Concerto for flute and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp35.jpglink
Concerto for flute and orchestra
Last played on
Full Fadom Five (from Three Shakespeare Songs)
Igor Stravinsky
Full Fadom Five (from Three Shakespeare Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Full Fadom Five (from Three Shakespeare Songs)
Last played on
Soir Païen
Philippe Gaubert
Soir Païen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053n7jp.jpglink
Soir Païen
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Haydn, Mozart & Sibelius
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egffxj
Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
2017-02-10T22:30:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p040vfhr.jpg
10
Feb
2017
Haydn, Mozart & Sibelius
Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
BBC Philharmonic: The Red Brick Sessions: The Red Brick Sessions: Milhaud, Mozart & Ibert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erggwh
Peel Hall - University of Salford
2017-02-09T22:30:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04psm1w.jpg
9
Feb
2017
BBC Philharmonic: The Red Brick Sessions: The Red Brick Sessions: Milhaud, Mozart & Ibert
19:30
Peel Hall - University of Salford
BBC NOW On the Road 2015-16: Mother Goose
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex8c8g
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
2016-03-20T22:30:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03kl7yq.jpg
20
Mar
2016
BBC NOW On the Road 2015-16: Mother Goose
15:00
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
BBC NOW On the Road 2015-16: ‘Unfinished’ Symphony with Søndergård
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejg8gw
Pontio, Bangor
2016-03-18T22:30:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03kl7y4.jpg
18
Mar
2016
BBC NOW On the Road 2015-16: ‘Unfinished’ Symphony with Søndergård
19:30
Pontio, Bangor
BBC NOW On the Road 2015-16: Mother Goose with Søndergård
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezv5v2
Aberystwyth Arts Centre
2016-03-17T22:30:33
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03kl7tc.jpg
17
Mar
2016
BBC NOW On the Road 2015-16: Mother Goose with Søndergård
19:30
Aberystwyth Arts Centre
Back to artist