Wolfgang SchulzFlutist
Wolfgang Schulz
Quartet in G major for flute, viola, guitar and cello, D 96 (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Sonata for flute, viola and harp (Finale)
Claude Debussy
Trio in C major, H IV 1, 'London' (1st mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Trio in C major, H IV 1, 'London' (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Trio in C major, H IV 1, 'London'
Joseph Haydn
Concerto for flute, harp and orchestra, K.299 (1st mvt: Allegro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Flute Concerto in D major, K 314 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Syrinx
Claude Debussy
Trio in C major, H IV 2, 'London'
Joseph Haydn
Pavane pour une infante défunte arr for flute and harp
Maurice Ravel
Quartet for strings Op.76 in D major for two flutes, 2nd mvt; Largo
Joseph Haydn
Concerto in E major for flute, oboe d'amore and viola d'amore (2nd mvt)
Wolfram Just, Georg Philipp Telemann, Wolfgang Schulz, Nigel Shore, Kammerorchester Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach & Hartmut Haenchen
Sonate en trio, for flute, viola and harp; 1st mvt, Pastorale
Claude Debussy
