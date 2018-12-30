Yvonne FairBorn 21 October 1942. Died 6 March 1994
Yvonne Fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0333f705-90bb-4858-a8d3-ee1b3cb29143
Yvonne Fair Biography (Wikipedia)
Yvonne Fair (October 21, 1942 – March 6, 1994) was an American singer, best known for her 1975 recording of "It Should Have Been Me".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yvonne Fair Tracks
Sort by
It Should Have Been Me
Yvonne Fair
It Should Have Been Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Should Have Been Me
Last played on
I Know
Yvonne Fair
I Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know
Last played on
I Know (You Don't Love Me No More)
Yvonne Fair
I Know (You Don't Love Me No More)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Should Have Been Me (Nicky Siano Mix)
Yvonne Fair
It Should Have Been Me (Nicky Siano Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Found You
Yvonne Fair
I Found You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Found You
Last played on
Yvonne Fair Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist