Jónsi & Alex
Jónsi & Alex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03316873-65a9-46d2-987a-be39609078c1
Jónsi & Alex Biography (Wikipedia)
Jónsi & Alex is an artistic collaboration between Jón Þór Birgisson (singer for the Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós) and his partner Alex Somers. They create ambient music as well as visual art. The music tends to be more ethereal and experimental than that of Sigur Rós.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jónsi & Alex Tracks
Sort by
Boy 1904
Jónsi & Alex
Boy 1904
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boy 1904
Last played on
Boy 1904
Jónsi & Alex
Boy 1904
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boy 1904
Last played on
Stokkseyri
Jónsi & Alex
Stokkseyri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stokkseyri
Last played on
All The Big Trees
Jónsi & Alex
All The Big Trees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daniel in the Sea
Jónsi & Alex
Daniel in the Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daniel in the Sea
Last played on
Sleeping Giant
Jónsi & Alex
Sleeping Giant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeping Giant
Last played on
All Animals
Jónsi & Alex
All Animals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Animals
Last played on
Atlas Song
Jónsi & Alex
Atlas Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Atlas Song
Last played on
Boy
Jónsi & Alex
Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boy
Last played on
Indian Summer
Jónsi & Alex
Indian Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Indian Summer
Last played on
Stokkseyri
Jónsi & Alex
Stokkseyri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stokkseyri
Last played on
Jónsi & Alex Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist