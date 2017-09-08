38 SpecialUS - Southern Rock. Formed 1974
38 Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0330a83d-f61e-4989-adb3-afce3943c3ba
38 Special Biography (Wikipedia)
38 Special (also, uncommonly, written .38 Special) is an American rock band that was formed by neighborhood friends Don Barnes and Donnie Van Zant in 1974 in Jacksonville, Florida.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
38 Special Tracks
Sort by
Teacher Teacher
38 Special
Teacher Teacher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teacher Teacher
Last played on
Hold On Loosely
38 Special
Hold On Loosely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hold On Loosely
Last played on
Caught Up In You
38 Special
Caught Up In You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caught Up In You
Last played on
Second Chance
38 Special
Second Chance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Chance
Last played on
Around And Around
38 Special
Around And Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Around And Around
Last played on
Wild Eyes Southern Boys - Atlanta Georgia 1981
38 Special
Wild Eyes Southern Boys - Atlanta Georgia 1981
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
38 Special Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist