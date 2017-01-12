Mattafix
Mattafix were an English electronic duo, consisting of vocalist Marlon Roudette and producer & keyboardist Preetesh Hirji. Their sound was a fusion of hip hop, R&B, reggae, dancehall, blues, jazz, soul and world. Known for their 2005 hit single "Big City Life", they won the Sopot International Song Festival in 2006.
