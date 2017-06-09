Paul DesenneBorn 7 December 1959
Paul Desenne
1959-12-07
Paul Desenne Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Desenne (born 7 December 1959) is a Venezuelan cellist and composer, whose composition style fuses elements from native Latin American and European music.
Su Pajarillo
Paul Desenne
Su Pajarillo
Su Pajarillo
Hipnosis mariposa
Paul Desenne
Hipnosis mariposa
Hipnosis mariposa
Orchestra
Pajaro-Guaracha for Four Cellos
Paul Desenne
Pajaro-Guaracha for Four Cellos
Pajaro-Guaracha for Four Cellos
