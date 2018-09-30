A Storm of Light is an American heavy metal band from New York City, formed in 2008.

They have been categorized as post-rock, post-metal, doom metal, sludge metal and hard rock, but have moved toward a darker and heavier metal sound. Rock-A-Rolla magazine's review of Nations to Flames states: "In upping the aggression, intensity and songwriting ability, they are once again overshadowing what's gone before and giving new reasons to appreciate a band that are already becoming one of the most crucial heavy acts around."