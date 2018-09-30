A Storm of LightFormed 2007
A Storm of Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t8pt3.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/032a4b5e-e9fa-4295-99da-a7554cbc99a8
A Storm of Light Biography (Wikipedia)
A Storm of Light is an American heavy metal band from New York City, formed in 2008.
They have been categorized as post-rock, post-metal, doom metal, sludge metal and hard rock, but have moved toward a darker and heavier metal sound. Rock-A-Rolla magazine's review of Nations to Flames states: "In upping the aggression, intensity and songwriting ability, they are once again overshadowing what's gone before and giving new reasons to appreciate a band that are already becoming one of the most crucial heavy acts around."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Storm of Light Tracks
Sort by
Prime Time
A Storm of Light
Prime Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8pt3.jpglink
Prime Time
Last played on
Slow Motion Apocalypse
A Storm of Light
Slow Motion Apocalypse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8pt3.jpglink
Lifeless
A Storm of Light
Lifeless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8pt3.jpglink
Lifeless
Last played on
Tempest
A Storm of Light
Tempest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t8pt3.jpglink
Tempest
Last played on
A Storm of Light Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist