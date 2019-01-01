Ramone Johnson, better known by his stage name Cashis (stylized as Ca$his), is an American rapper who was born and raised in Chicago, but moved to Irvine, California. He was most notably featured on the Shady Records album Eminem Presents: The Re-Up with Eminem and the record label, and released The County Hound EP in 2007. The County Hound EP sold 6,700 copies in its first week and debuted on the US Billboard 200 at number 106. He's best known for appearing on Eminem's song, "You Don't Know", featuring 50 Cent and Lloyd Banks.

In August 2011 on his mixtape Rooftop Series Vol.1, in the intro, Cashis revealed that he was leaving Shady Records, but is remaining with Bogish Brand Entertainment. After many delays, his solo debut album, The Art of Dying, was released independently on October 30, 2012, but failed to chart. On October 15, 2013, he released his second studio album The County Hound 2, which contained significant production from Eminem and was supported by five retail singles.