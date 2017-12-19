Scott MacMillanBorn 1955
Scott MacMillan
1955
Scott MacMillan Tracks
Keanan Mackenzie's Strathspey / Pat Chafe's 50th / Ferry Cool
Colin Grant & Scott MacMillan
Keanan Mackenzie's Strathspey / Pat Chafe's 50th / Ferry Cool
Performer
Performer
Last played on
Tripping In Portnalong: Trippers Jig / Kenny Gillies Of Portnalong
Ian MacKinnon & Scott MacMillan
Tripping In Portnalong: Trippers Jig / Kenny Gillies Of Portnalong
Performer
Performer
Last played on
Failte Don Eilean Sgiathanach
Mary Ann Kennedy & Scott MacMillan
Failte Don Eilean Sgiathanach
Performer
Performer
Last played on
Leaving Lismore
Brian Doyle
Leaving Lismore
Leaving Lismore
Last played on
Tripping In Portnalong: TRIPPERS JIG/KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG
Ian M. MacKinnon
Tripping In Portnalong: TRIPPERS JIG/KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG
Tripping In Portnalong: TRIPPERS JIG/KENNY GILLIES OF PORTNALONG
Last played on
Failte Don Eilean Sgiathanach
Mary Ann Kennedy
Failte Don Eilean Sgiathanach
Performer
Performer
Last played on
SUITE SONATA
David Greenberg, David Sandall & Scott MacMillan
SUITE SONATA
Performer
Performer
Last played on
Aiseag (The Ferryboat)
Scott MacMillan
Aiseag (The Ferryboat)
Aiseag (The Ferryboat)
Last played on
Scott MacMillan Links
