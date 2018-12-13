Shamele Mackie (born March 5, 1978), better known by his stage name Papoose, is an American rapper and songwriter.

Papoose made his first commercial appearance on Kool G Rap's 1998 album Roots of Evil, and began to produce and distribute his own mixtapes during the early 2000's, and eventually was able to meet DJ Kayslay in 2005, who helped him to sign a $1.5 million contract with Jive Records. After his debut studio album, The Nacirema Dream was shelved, he and DJ Kay Slay cut ties with Jive. This resulted in him releasing numerous free mixtapes between 2006 and 2013, earning him a large fanbase in the world of underground hip-hop. In 2012, he secured a deal with Fontana Distribution, and finally released his debut album independently on March 26, 2013.