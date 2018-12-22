Adele AstaireBorn 10 September 1896. Died 25 January 1981
Adele Astaire
1896-09-10
Adele Astaire Biography (Wikipedia)
Adele, Lady Charles Cavendish (born Adele Marie Austerlitz; September 10, 1896 – January 25, 1981), was an American dancer, stage actress and singer. She was Fred Astaire's elder sister, and his partner in a 27-year career in vaudeville and theater, beginning when he was five and she was eight.
Adele Astaire Tracks
Lady, be Good!: I'd rather Charleston
George Gershwin
Lady, be Good!: I'd rather Charleston
Lady, be Good!: I'd rather Charleston
Fascinatin' Rhythm
Fred Astaire
Fascinatin' Rhythm
Fascinatin' Rhythm
I'd Rather Charleston
George Gershwin
I'd Rather Charleston
I'd Rather Charleston
