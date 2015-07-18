Frank EdwardsBorn 20 March 1909. Died 22 March 2002
Frank Edwards (March 20, 1909 – March 22, 2002) was an American blues guitarist, harmonica player and singer. He was variously billed as Mr. Frank, Black Frank and Mr. Cleanhead. Edwards was born in Washington, Georgia, United States.
He recorded for three record labels in his career; Okeh Records in 1940, Regal Records in 1949, and Trix Records in the mid-1970s. Some more recent sessions were done for the Music Maker Relief Foundation. His most noted recordings were "Three Women Blues" and "Terraplane Blues".
Frank Edwards died of a heart attack in Greenville, South Carolina, while being driven back to his Atlanta, Georgia home, after completing his final recordings at the age of 93.
