Orlando Consort Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orlando Consort is a British vocal consort which is best known for performing renaissance choral music one voice to a part. The Consort was founded in 1988 as part of the activities of the Early Music Centre of Great Britain, a forerunner of the NCEM, York.
The four founding members were:
The four current members are:
The principal members are or were members of the Tallis Scholars, Gabrieli Consort or Taverner Consort.
The Consort has also performed and recorded with the jazz quartet Perfect Houseplants.
Orlando Consort Tracks
Balsamus et munda cera
Guillaume Dufay
Gais et jolis
Guillaume de Machaut
Quant ma dame
Guillaume de Machaut
Vultum tuum deprecabuntur: Ora pro nobis
Josquin des Prez
O Virgo virginium a 6
Josquin des Prez
Missa Sancto Job (complete)
Pierre de la Rue
Ma fin est mon commencement
Guillaume de Machaut
Se Quanque Amours
Guillaume de Machaut
Cinc, un, trese
Guillaume de Machaut
De desconfort (ballade)
Guillaume de Machaut
Agnus Dei
Robert Chirbury
Descendi in ortum meum
John Dunstable
Albanus roseo rutilat
John Dunstable
O Virgo prudentissima/Beata Mater
Josquin des Prez
Quant en moy/Amour et biauté parfaite/Amare valde
Guillaume de Machaut
Hé, dame de vaillance
Guillaume de Machaut
Alleluya. Video celos apertos
Léonin
Esperance qui m'asseure
Guillaume de Machaut
Kyrie & Gloria (Messe de Nostre Dame)
Guillaume de Machaut
En la Fuente del rosel (In the spring of the rose tree)
Juan Vásquez
Preco preheminencie
John Dunstable
Douce playsence; Garison selon nature
anon., Philippe de Vitry & Orlando Consort
Vos quid admiramini; Gratissima virginis species
anon., Philippe de Vitry & Orlando Consort
Floret cum vana gloria; Florens vigor
anon., Philippe de Vitry & Orlando Consort
Servant regem; O Philippe
anon., Philippe de Vitry & Orlando Consort
O Rosa Bella
Johannes Ockeghem
Missa 'De plus en plus': Kyrie
Johannes Ockeghem
Scattered Rhymes
Tarik O’Regan
Kyrie (Messe de Notre Dame)
Guillaume de Machaut
Quant en moy
Guillaume de Machaut
Dis et sept, cinq, from Le Voir dit
Guillaume de Machaut
Trinkt und singt
anon. & Orlando Consort
Magnificat primi toni
Loyset Compère
O bone Jesu
Attributed to Compere & Orlando Consort
Une plaisante fillette ung matin se leva
Loyset Compère
Tant Ay D'Ennuy/O Vos Omnes [o Devotz Cueurs/O Vos Omnes] For 3 Voices
Loyset Compère
