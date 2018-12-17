The Orlando Consort is a British vocal consort which is best known for performing renaissance choral music one voice to a part. The Consort was founded in 1988 as part of the activities of the Early Music Centre of Great Britain, a forerunner of the NCEM, York.

The four founding members were:

The four current members are:

The principal members are or were members of the Tallis Scholars, Gabrieli Consort or Taverner Consort.

The Consort has also performed and recorded with the jazz quartet Perfect Houseplants.