DJ Sneak (born Carlos Sosa; 5 November 1969) is a Puerto Rican born American DJ and record producer raised in Chicago, Illinois. He is noted as being one of the second wave of Chicago house producers, (alongside Derrick Carter, Cajmere/Green Velvet, Gemini, James Curd and Paul Johnson) as well as a member of the vanguard of late-1990s United States house producers.

