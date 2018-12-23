AthenaSinger-songwriter Athena Andreadis
Athena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdln.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0315e9ff-d70e-4faf-b73d-3ae0dab11707
Athena Biography (Wikipedia)
Athena Andreadis is an Anglo-Greek musician, singer and songwriter born in London to Greek parents. In 2008, she was featured in a British television documentary called ATHENA: MY MUSIC .
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Athena Tracks
Sort by
Wrth I'r Afon Gwrdd Â'r Lli
Athena
Wrth I'r Afon Gwrdd Â'r Lli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
Nella Fantasia
Athena
Nella Fantasia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
Nella Fantasia
Last played on
Carol Y Gannwyll
Athena
Carol Y Gannwyll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
Carol Y Gannwyll
Last played on
Moon River
Athena
Moon River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
Moon River
Last played on
Bridge Over Troubled Water
Athena
Bridge Over Troubled Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
Bridge Over Troubled Water
Last played on
Somewhere Only We Know
Athena
Somewhere Only We Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
Somewhere Only We Know
Last played on
Ave Maria
Athena
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
O Mio Babbino Caro
Athena
O Mio Babbino Caro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
O Mio Babbino Caro
Last played on
Calon Lan
Athena
Calon Lan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
Calon Lan
Last played on
Bassey Medley
Athena
Bassey Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
Bassey Medley
Last played on
O Ddwyfol Nos
Athena
O Ddwyfol Nos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdln.jpglink
O Ddwyfol Nos
Last played on
Athena Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist