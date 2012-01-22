Bette McLaurin (born c.1929) is an African-American singer best known for her jazz-influenced ballad and R&B performances in the 1950s. Two of her recordings, "I May Hate Myself In The Morning" (1952) and "Only A Rose" (1953) reached the Billboard pop charts.

She was born in North Carolina. She studied classical music and aspired to become a concert singer, before her mother persuaded her to start a career in popular music.Bette had only one sister and no brothers In 1950 she made her first recording, "Crying My Heart Out Over You", with the Claude Hopkins Orchestra for Big Nickel Records, a small R&B label. By 1952, the company had folded and she recorded the first of six singles for Derby Records in New York City. Her first recording for the label was "I May Hate Myself In The Morning", written by Bennie Benjamin and George Weiss, and recorded with the Rex Kearney Orchestra. The song rapidly became a hit, reaching no.23 on the national pop chart, a remarkable achievement at the time for an "R&B-tinged" record on an independent label. She toured in the US and Canada with The Ink Spots, and her follow-up record, "My Heart Belongs to Only You", with vocal group the Striders, was also a success.