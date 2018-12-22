The Icicle WorksFormed 1980
The Icicle Works
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p033phnv.jpg
1980
The Icicle Works are an English alternative rock band and were named after the 1960 short story "The Day the Icicle Works Closed" by science fiction author Frederik Pohl. They had a top 20 UK hit with "Love Is a Wonderful Colour" (1983). In the US and Canada, they had only one top 40 hit, the 1984 single "Birds Fly (Whisper to a Scream)".
Led by singer/songwriter Ian McNabb, the band released five albums from 1984 to 1990 before breaking up in 1991. McNabb later convened a revised line-up of the band in 2006 to play live shows; this revised Icicle Works line-up still plays sporadic live dates.
The Icicle Works Tracks
Love Is A Wonderful Colour
The Icicle Works
Love Is A Wonderful Colour
Love Is A Wonderful Colour
Melanie Still Hurts
The Icicle Works
Melanie Still Hurts
Melanie Still Hurts
In The Cauldron Of Love
The Icicle Works
In The Cauldron Of Love
In The Cauldron Of Love
Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
The Icicle Works
Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
Understanding Jane
The Icicle Works
Understanding Jane
Understanding Jane
Who Do You Want for Your Love?
The Icicle Works
Who Do You Want for Your Love?
Who Do You Want for Your Love?
Hollow Horse
The Icicle Works
Hollow Horse
Hollow Horse
Birds Fly
The Icicle Works
Birds Fly
Birds Fly
Hollow Horse - BBC Session 08/08/1984
The Icicle Works
Hollow Horse - BBC Session 08/08/1984
Hollow Horse - BBC Session 08/08/1984
