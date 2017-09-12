Iain ClarkeA former member of Uriah Heep and Cressida. Born 20 August 1946
Iain Clarke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946-08-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/030f6ec4-3712-4719-8c55-dfd7b87ef603
Iain Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
Iain Clark (20 August 1946, Harrow, Middlesex, England) is a former member of Uriah Heep and Cressida. He was a drummer for Uriah Heep between 1970-1971, played on their first USA tour and on the Look at Yourself LP. He now lives in Scotland and currently plays with a band called Twisted Blues.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Iain Clarke Tracks
Sort by
The Hills Of Lorne
Iain Clarke
The Hills Of Lorne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hills Of Lorne
Last played on
Mull Of The Cool High Bens (Muile Nam Fuar Bheann Mor)
Iain Clarke
Mull Of The Cool High Bens (Muile Nam Fuar Bheann Mor)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muile nam fuar bheann mor
Iain Clarke
Muile nam fuar bheann mor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Muile nam fuar bheann mor
Last played on
Back to artist