Liars
2000
Liars Biography (Wikipedia)
Liars is an Australian-American rock band formed in 2000. Angus Andrew is the founding and only constant member of Liars. Previous members include Aaron Hemphill who played with the band from its inception until his amicable departure from the project in 2017, and Julian Gross who joined the band for their second album, They Were Wrong, So We Drowned released in 2004, and played with the band until his departure in 2014. Liars have released eight studio albums and are signed to Mute Records. They combine elements of punk-rock with electronica.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mess On A Mission
Mess On A Mission
Broken Witch
Broken Witch
Tumbling Walls Buried Me In The Debris With ESG
Tumbling Walls Buried Me In The Debris With ESG
Murdrum
Murdrum
Staring At Zero (Mark Reeder's Thousand Yards Stare Remix)
Staring At Zero (Mark Reeder's Thousand Yards Stare Remix)
Cred Woes (33 Remix)
Cred Woes (33 Remix)
The Other Side Of Mt. Heart Attack
The Other Side Of Mt. Heart Attack
Cred Woes
Cred Woes
Mess On A Mission (6Music Session for Marc Riley 31st Oct 2017
Mess On A Mission (6Music Session for Marc Riley 31st Oct 2017
Staring at Zero
Staring at Zero
Emblems Of Another Story - Riley Session 311017
Emblems Of Another Story - Riley Session 311017
Mess On A Mission (6 Music Session - 31/10/2017)
Mess On A Mission (6 Music Session - 31/10/2017)
Cred Woes (6 Music Session - 31/10/2017)
Cred Woes (6 Music Session - 31/10/2017)
Coins In My Caged Fist (6 Music Session - 31/10/2017)
Coins In My Caged Fist (6 Music Session - 31/10/2017)
Brats
Brats
Coins In My Caged Fist
Coins In My Caged Fist
Cliche Suite
Cliche Suite
No Tree No Branch
No Tree No Branch
Proud Evolution (Instrumental)
Proud Evolution (Instrumental)
Cred Woes (6 Music Session, 23 August 2017)
Cred Woes (6 Music Session, 23 August 2017)
Coins In My Caged Fist (6 Music Session, 23 August 2017)
Coins In My Caged Fist (6 Music Session, 23 August 2017)
The Grand Delusional
The Grand Delusional
