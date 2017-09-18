Whitney HoustonBorn 9 August 1963. Died 11 February 2012
Whitney Houston Biography (Wikipedia)
Whitney Elizabeth Houston (August 9, 1963 – February 11, 2012) was an American singer and actress. She was cited as the most awarded female artist of all time by Guinness World Records and remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time with 200 million records sold worldwide. She released seven studio albums and two soundtrack albums, all of which have been certified diamond, multi-platinum, platinum, or gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Houston's crossover appeal on the popular music charts—as well as her prominence on MTV, starting with her video for "How Will I Know"—influenced several African-American women artists who followed in her footsteps.
Houston began singing in church as a child and became a background vocalist while in high school. With the guidance of Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, she signed to the label at the age of 19. Her first two studio albums, Whitney Houston (1985) and Whitney (1987), both reached number one on the Billboard 200 in the United States and became two of the world's best-selling albums of all time. She became the only artist to have seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, from "Saving All My Love for You" in 1985 to "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" in 1988.
Whitney Houston Tracks
Sort by
My Love Is Your Love
I'm Your Baby Tonight
How Will I Know
I Wanna Dance With Somebody
I Will Always Love You
Love Will Save The Day
So Emotional
If I Told You That
Where Do Broken Hearts Go
Didn't We Almost Have It All
One Moment In Time
You Were Loved
When You Believe
Saving All My Love For You
Latest Whitney Houston News
Whitney Houston Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Janet Jackson looks back in a candid interview with Dotty.
-
"We didn't have much of a childhood" - Janet Jackson reveals all about her life and career
-
R&B legend Janet JACKSON reminisces about her 'Poetic Justice' movie co-star rapper Tupac Shakur
-
Janet Jackson on her return with a big budget music video!
-
Christine and the Queens on the power and influence of Janet Jackson
-
“I’m always in competition with myself” – Toni Braxton
-
Watch US R&B songstress TONI BRAXTON on BBC Radio 1Xtra with DJ. Ace
-
RnB Archives: 2008 - Trevor Nelson & Mariah Carey
-
Being On Tour As A Child
-
‘I don’t need puppies coming to the airport!’ – Mariah Carey talks about diva demands