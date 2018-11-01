Michael Riley "Mike" Mogis (born May 16, 1974) is an American producer/engineer and multi-instrumentalist who, along with his brother A.J. Mogis, founded Presto! Recording Studios (previously known as Dead Space Recording and, earlier, Whoopass Recording). Mogis currently runs ARC (Another Recording Company) in downtown Omaha.

Mike has engineered, produced, and performed in many of the releases on the Saddle Creek label, including records by Bright Eyes, The Faint, Rilo Kiley, Cursive, The Good Life, Lullaby for the Working Class, Jenny Lewis, Tilly and the Wall and Elizabeth & The Catapult. He is also producing an album for Rachael Yamagata.

He has become a permanent member of Bright Eyes and was also a member of both Lullaby for the Working Class and We'd Rather Be Flying, generally playing guitar, although he also plays mandolin, banjo, pedal steel, glockenspiel, and hammered dulcimer among other instruments. He recently worked with Lightspeed Champion, a.k.a. Devonte Hynes, former member of Test Icicles, on his debut album Falling Off the Lavender Bridge. He is currently a member of the supergroup Monsters of Folk.