Martin SucklingComposer. Born 23 November 1981
Martin Suckling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1981-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/03044cd1-90af-4cb1-af69-bc3bf915a541
Martin Suckling Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Suckling (born 23 November 1981) is a British composer. He is also a violinist and teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martin Suckling Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist