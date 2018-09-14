ArandaFormed 2001
Aranda
2001
Aranda Biography
Aranda is an American rock band from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States. The band is composed of Dameon and Gabe Aranda. Their latest album Not The Same was released via Wind-Up Records on July 1, 2015.
Aranda Tracks
One More Lie
One More Lie
One More Lie
