Robert John GodfreyMember of The Enid. Born 30 July 1947
Robert John Godfrey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1947-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02fded8d-ed42-41a4-9a1b-ebacb78544c4
Robert John Godfrey Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert John Godfrey (born 30 July 1947) is a British composer, pianist and founding member of The Enid.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert John Godfrey Tracks
Sort by
The Mirror of Love
Robert John Godfrey
The Mirror of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mirror of Love
Performer
Last played on
Mountains
Robert John Godfrey
Mountains
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mountains
Last played on
Robert John Godfrey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist