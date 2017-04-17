Norman ShetlerAustrian pianist, puppeteer, puppett constructor, piano professor with American origin. Born 16 June 1931
Norman Shetler (born 16 June 1931, Dubuque, Iowa) is a pianist, puppeteer and puppet constructor, and piano professor with Austrian nationality and American origin.
7 Songs Op 90 - Requiem
Robert Schumann
7 Songs Op 90 - Requiem
7 Songs Op 90 - Requiem
7 Songs Op 90 - Meine Rose
Robert Schumann
7 Songs Op 90 - Meine Rose
7 Songs Op 90 - Meine Rose
Fussreise
Siegfried Lorenz
Fussreise
Fussreise
