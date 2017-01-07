Lion's Share are a heavy metal band, formed in Sundsvall, Sweden in 1987 and later relocated to Stockholm, by guitarist Lars Chriss, and keyboardist Kay Backlund. The band has since experienced multiple line-up changes, with Lars Chriss the only constant presence in the band through the years. Some of the past members are now or have been featured in bands such as King Diamond, HammerFall, Treat, Sorcerer, Therion, Glenn Hughes, Treat, Sorcerer, The Poodles, 220 Volt.

The band is on hiatus since their latest release in 2009. However, new material should be expected in 2018.