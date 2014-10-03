Warrior SoulUS rock band. Formed 1987
Warrior Soul
1987
Warrior Soul Biography (Wikipedia)
Warrior Soul is an American alternative metal band formed by lead singer and producer Kory Clarke. Clarke started the band on a bet from a promoter at New York City's Pyramid Club, after a solo performance art show called "Kory Clarke/Warrior Soul". Clarke was determined he would have the best band in the city within six months. Nine months later he signed to Geffen Records, with a multi album deal.
Warrior Soul Tracks
Superpower Dreamland
Warrior Soul
Superpower Dreamland
Superpower Dreamland
