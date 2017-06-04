Art ThemenBorn 26 November 1939
Art Themen
1939-11-26
Art Themen Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Edward George "Art" Themen (born 26 November 1939) is a British jazz saxophonist and formerly orthopaedic surgeon. Critic John Fordham has described him as "an appealing presence on the British jazz circuit for over 40 years.... Originally a Dexter Gordon and Sonny Rollins disciple ... Themen has proved himself remarkably attentive to the saxophone styles of subsequent generations."
Art Themen Tracks
A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square
Art Themen
A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square
We're Coming Home
Art Themen
We're Coming Home
We're Coming Home
Soul Eyes
Art Themen
Soul Eyes
Soul Eyes
Home Stretch Blues
Trevor Tomkins
Home Stretch Blues
Home Stretch Blues
Edge Of Time
Norma Winstone
Edge Of Time
Edge Of Time
How Insensitive
Art Themen
How Insensitive
How Insensitive
Song Of Love (feat. Art Themen, Frank Ricotti, Alan Skidmore, Chris Laurence, Neil Ardley, Mike Taylor & Henry Lowther)
Norma Winstone
Song Of Love (feat. Art Themen, Frank Ricotti, Alan Skidmore, Chris Laurence, Neil Ardley, Mike Taylor & Henry Lowther)
Song Of Love (feat. Art Themen, Frank Ricotti, Alan Skidmore, Chris Laurence, Neil Ardley, Mike Taylor & Henry Lowther)
Firm Roots
Art Themen
Firm Roots
Firm Roots
