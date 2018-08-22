Jesper Grove Jørgensen
Jesper Grove Jørgensen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02fa59f7-b2a4-4ef9-ac96-25bc49402ae7
Jesper Grove Jørgensen Tracks
Sort by
Angus Dei (Choruses for Doris)
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Angus Dei (Choruses for Doris)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm36.jpglink
Angus Dei (Choruses for Doris)
Last played on
Som markens blomst henvisner fage; Barn Jesus i en krybbe lå (from Four Hymns)
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Som markens blomst henvisner fage; Barn Jesus i en krybbe lå (from Four Hymns)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cb.jpglink
Som markens blomst henvisner fage; Barn Jesus i en krybbe lå (from Four Hymns)
Choir
Last played on
Hymnus a 8 voci
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Hymnus a 8 voci
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cb.jpglink
Hymnus a 8 voci
Last played on
Chöre Für Doris
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Chöre Für Doris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm36.jpglink
Chöre Für Doris
Singer
Last played on
Four Psalms Op 74
Edvard Grieg
Four Psalms Op 74
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Four Psalms Op 74
Singer
Last played on
O du, der du die Liebe bist
Niels Wilhelm Gade
O du, der du die Liebe bist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cb.jpglink
O du, der du die Liebe bist
Last played on
Gebeth (prayer) from 3 Hymns for chorus
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Gebeth (prayer) from 3 Hymns for chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cb.jpglink
Gebeth (prayer) from 3 Hymns for chorus
Last played on
4 Psalms Op.74 - God's Son Hath Set Me Free; In Heaven Above
Edvard Grieg
4 Psalms Op.74 - God's Son Hath Set Me Free; In Heaven Above
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
4 Psalms Op.74 - God's Son Hath Set Me Free; In Heaven Above
Last played on
Back to artist