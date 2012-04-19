TechnicolourFinnish band. Formed 2001
Technicolour
2001
Technicolour Biography (Wikipedia)
Technicolour was a rock band from Finland. Their music is pop/rock with influences from U2, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Coldplay, and Bon Jovi. The band also likes music from The Domination Nation, another Finnish band. In October 2005 the band performed as a warm-up band for Backstreet Boys in Helsinki.
The band broke up in October 2008.
Technicolour Tracks
