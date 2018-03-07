gnashBorn 16 June 1993
gnash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02f44a81-34f0-4f52-9ab7-c3cfcdb60333
gnash Biography (Wikipedia)
Garrett Charles Nash (born June 16, 1993) better known by his stage name Gnash (stylized as gnash with a silent g), is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ and record producer. He released his debut extended play (EP), U, in March 2015 on SoundCloud and followed up with the Me EP in December 2015. His third EP, titled Us, was released in March 2017 and includes the single, "I Hate U, I Love U", featuring Olivia O'Brien, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached number one in Australia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
gnash Tracks
Sort by
Lights Down Low (feat. gnash)
MAX
Lights Down Low (feat. gnash)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lights Down Low (feat. gnash)
Last played on
Lights Down Low LOOPED (feat. gnash)
Max
Lights Down Low LOOPED (feat. gnash)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lights Down Low LOOPED (feat. gnash)
Performer
Last played on
I Hate U, I Love U (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
gnash
I Hate U, I Love U (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wbtvw.jpglink
I Hate U, I Love U (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
Last played on
I Hate U, I Love U (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
gnash
I Hate U, I Love U (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hate U, I Love U (PBH & Jack Shizzle Remix) (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
Performer
Last played on
I Hate U, I Love U (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 21 Jun 2016) (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
gnash
I Hate U, I Love U (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 21 Jun 2016) (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03z1bpy.jpglink
I Hate U, I Love U (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 21 Jun 2016) (feat. Olivia O’Brien)
Last played on
Back to artist