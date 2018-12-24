Cham (born Damian Beckett, 24 February 1979) is a Jamaica born rapper, singer-songwriter and actor, most well known for his 2006 single "Ghetto Story" from his major label debut album of the same name, a song which led to multiple "story" songs by other artists in a similar vein. He is currently signed to Atlantic Records, and was known as Baby Cham until 2005. He is still called Baby Cham by his Jamaican fans and fans from around the world despite the name change.