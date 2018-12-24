ChamJamaican reggae/dancehall vocalist, aka Baby Cham. Born 24 February 1979
1979-02-24
Cham Biography (Wikipedia)
Cham (born Damian Beckett, 24 February 1979) is a Jamaica born rapper, singer-songwriter and actor, most well known for his 2006 single "Ghetto Story" from his major label debut album of the same name, a song which led to multiple "story" songs by other artists in a similar vein. He is currently signed to Atlantic Records, and was known as Baby Cham until 2005. He is still called Baby Cham by his Jamaican fans and fans from around the world despite the name change.
Ghetto Story
Cham
This Is Why I'm Hot (Remix) (feat. Junior Reid & Cham)
Mims
M4KE UP S3X
Cham
Turning Me On (feat. Cham)
Nina Sky
Wine
Cham
Ghetto Story Medley
Cham
Joy Ride (Joyride Riddim)
Wayne Wonder
Ghetto Story Chapter 2 (feat. Alicia Keys)
Cham
Vitamin S
Cham
Joy Ride
Wayne Wonder
