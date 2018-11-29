Stan RogersBorn 29 November 1949. Died 2 June 1983
Stan Rogers
1949-11-29
Stan Rogers Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Allison "Stan" Rogers (November 29, 1949 – June 2, 1983) was a Canadian folk musician and songwriter.
Rogers was noted for his rich, baritone voice and his traditional-sounding songs which were frequently inspired by Canadian history and the daily lives of working people, especially those from the fishing villages of the Maritime provinces and, later, the farms of the Canadian prairies and Great Lakes. Rogers died in a fire aboard Air Canada Flight 797 on the ground at the Greater Cincinnati Airport at the age of 33.
Stan Rogers Tracks
Cape St. Mary's
Stan Rogers
Cape St. Mary's
Cape St. Mary's
Last played on
Lock Keeper
Stan Rogers
Lock Keeper
Lock Keeper
Last played on
Fogarty's Cove
Stan Rogers
Fogarty's Cove
Fogarty's Cove
Last played on
Make and Break Harbour
Stan Rogers
Make and Break Harbour
Make and Break Harbour
Last played on
Cliffs Of Baccalieu
Stan Rogers
Cliffs Of Baccalieu
Cliffs Of Baccalieu
Last played on
Scarborough Settlers Lament
Stan Rogers
Stan Rogers
Scarborough Settlers Lament
Scarborough Settlers Lament
Last played on
Northwest Passage
Stan Rogers
Northwest Passage
Northwest Passage
Last played on
The Idiot
Stan Rogers
The Idiot
The Idiot
Last played on
Barrett's Privateers
Stan Rogers
Barrett's Privateers
Barrett's Privateers
Last played on
Forty Five Years
Stan Rogers
Forty Five Years
Forty Five Years
Last played on
Take It From Day To Day
Stan Rogers
Take It From Day To Day
Take It From Day To Day
Last played on
Strings And Dory Plug
Stan Rogers
Strings And Dory Plug
Strings And Dory Plug
Last played on
The Field Behind the Plough
Stan Rogers
Stan Rogers
The Field Behind the Plough
The Field Behind the Plough
Last played on
The Lock Keeper
Stan Rogers
The Lock Keeper
The Lock Keeper
Last played on
So Blue
Stan Rogers
So Blue
So Blue
Last played on
White Squall
Stan Rogers
White Squall
White Squall
Last played on
The North West Passage
Stan Rogers
The North West Passage
The North West Passage
Performer
Last played on
Free In The Harbour
Stan Rogers
Free In The Harbour
Free In The Harbour
Last played on
The Jeannie C.
Stan Rogers
The Jeannie C.
The Jeannie C.
Last played on
The Witch of the Westmorland
Stan Rogers
Stan Rogers
The Witch of the Westmorland
The Witch of the Westmorland
Last played on
Harris and the Mare
Stan Rogers
Harris and the Mare
Harris and the Mare
Last played on
Song Of The Candle
Stan Rogers
Song Of The Candle
Song Of The Candle
Last played on
Lies
Stan Rogers
Lies
Lies
Last played on
