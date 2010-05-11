Kris Kelmi (real name Anatoli Arievich Kelmi (Russian: Анатолий Арьевич Кельми); April 21, 1955, Moscow) is a Soviet and Russian rock and pop musician, composer. Member groups Leap Summer, Autograph, Rock Atelier. The most well-known songs: Tired Taxi, Night Rendezvous, Closing the Ring and many others. Most online sources indicated that Kelmi — a pseudonym, but a real musician's surname — Kalinkin. The artist denies this version. Kris took the nickname in 1972, in honor of the hero of Solaris Kris Kelvin.