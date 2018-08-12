The American Boychoir School was a boarding/day middle school located in Hopewell, New Jersey, and the home of the American Boychoir. The school served boys in grades 4–8, many of whom came from across the United States and from many countries. It was one of only two boychoir boarding schools in the United States, the other being Saint Thomas Choir School in New York City. In 2002, the school was embroiled in a scandal due to allegations of sexual abuse of students by faculty and other students. The school served as the basis for a fictionalized choir in the 2014 film Boychoir.

From 2012 to 2015, the school's location changed multiple times due to declining admissions and limited funding options. In 2015, the school filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and ultimately closed on August 15, 2017.