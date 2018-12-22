Seun KutiNigerian musician. Born 11 January 1983
Seun Kuti
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0605mlp.jpg
1983-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02e5d1fe-db84-450d-b58f-b4f5a34a7a35
Seun Kuti Biography (Wikipedia)
Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti (born 11 January 1983), commonly known as Seun Kuti, is a Nigerian musician and the youngest son of legendary afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Seun leads his father's former band Egypt 80.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Seun Kuti Performances & Interviews
- Seun Kuti: The Life and Legacy of my Dad, Fela Kutihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0567km7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0567km7.jpg2017-06-18T07:59:00.000ZSeun Kuti talks about the role that his dad, the legendary afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, played in his life, both as a person and as a musician.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0567k96
Seun Kuti: The Life and Legacy of my Dad, Fela Kuti
Seun Kuti Tracks
Sort by
Struggle Times (Live at Cheltenham Jazz Festival 050518)
Seun Kuti
Struggle Times (Live at Cheltenham Jazz Festival 050518)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
African Problems
Seun Kuti
African Problems
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
African Problems
Last played on
Think Africa
Seun Kuti
Think Africa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Think Africa
Last played on
Mr Foolish
Adekunle Gold
Mr Foolish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Mr Foolish
Last played on
Struggle Sounds
Seun Kuti
Struggle Sounds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Struggle Sounds
Last played on
Beasts Of No Nation
Seun Kuti
Beasts Of No Nation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Beasts Of No Nation
Last played on
Struggle Sound - Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2018
Seun Kuti
Struggle Sound - Cheltenham Jazz Festival 2018
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Black Times (Live from Cheltenham Jazz Festival)
Seun Kuti
Black Times (Live from Cheltenham Jazz Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Struggle Sound (Live from Cheltenham Jazz Festival)
Seun Kuti
Struggle Sound (Live from Cheltenham Jazz Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Black Times
Seun Kuti
Black Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Black Times
Last played on
Black Times (feat. Carlos Santana)
Seun Kuti
Black Times (feat. Carlos Santana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Black Times (feat. Carlos Santana)
Last played on
African Airways
Seun Kuti
African Airways
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02089j5.jpglink
African Airways
Last played on
IMF
Seun Kuti
IMF
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
IMF
Last played on
Black Woman
Seun Kuti
Black Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Black Woman
Last played on
African Smoke
Seun Kuti
African Smoke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
African Smoke
Last played on
Kalakuta Boy
Seun Kuti
Kalakuta Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Kalakuta Boy
Last played on
Black Woman (feat. Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80)
Seun Kuti
Black Woman (feat. Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Black Woman (feat. Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80)
Last played on
Higher Consciousness (feat. Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80)
Seun Kuti
Higher Consciousness (feat. Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0206cfy.jpglink
Higher Consciousness (feat. Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80)
Last played on
IMF (feat. Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80)
Seun Kuti
IMF (feat. Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
IMF (feat. Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80)
Last played on
You Can Run (Falty DL Remix)
Seun Kuti
You Can Run (Falty DL Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
You Can Run (Falty DL Remix)
Last played on
Many Things (Maida Vale Session)
Seun Kuti
Many Things (Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Many Things (Maida Vale Session)
Last played on
Rise
Seun Kuti
Rise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Rise
Last played on
Rise (Swizz Beatz Remix)
Seun Kuti
Rise (Swizz Beatz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Rise (Swizz Beatz Remix)
Last played on
Mosquito Song (6:56)
Seun Kuti
Mosquito Song (6:56)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Mosquito Song (6:56)
You Can Run (13:05)
Seun Kuti
You Can Run (13:05)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
You Can Run (13:05)
Mr Big Thief
Seun Kuti
Mr Big Thief
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Mr Big Thief
Rise (6:25)
Seun Kuti
Rise (6:25)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Rise (6:25)
Slave Masters (11:10)
Seun Kuti
Slave Masters (11:10)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Slave Masters (11:10)
You Can Run
Seun Kuti
You Can Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
You Can Run
Last played on
Fire Dance
Seun Kuti
Fire Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Fire Dance
Last played on
Many Things
Seun Kuti
Many Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Many Things
Last played on
Seun Kuti Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist