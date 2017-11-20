The Novel IdeasFormed 12 April 2012
The Novel Ideas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2012-04-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02e4bc34-1776-4de8-85eb-319921daa333
The Novel Ideas Tracks
Sort by
Lost On The Road
The Novel Ideas
Lost On The Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost On The Road
Last played on
The Blue Between Us
The Novel Ideas
The Blue Between Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blue Between Us
Last played on
Farm
The Novel Ideas
Farm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farm
Last played on
I was Not Around
The Novel Ideas
I was Not Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I was Not Around
Last played on
The Novel Ideas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist