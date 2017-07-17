Joseph Hallman (born Nov. 20, 1979) is a composer. A functional orphan, Hallman was born and raised in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington, Philadelphia. He attended Girard College from first to twelfth grades. Based in Philadelphia, United States, Hallman's works have been performed internationally. His music has been described as eclectic, merging classical, Renaissance, and contemporary popular styles. Hallman also teaches composition at Drexel University.