Joseph HallmanBorn 20 November 1979
Joseph Hallman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02e22de3-2494-4636-a963-2f53857b9227
Joseph Hallman Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Hallman (born Nov. 20, 1979) is a composer. A functional orphan, Hallman was born and raised in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington, Philadelphia. He attended Girard College from first to twelfth grades. Based in Philadelphia, United States, Hallman's works have been performed internationally. His music has been described as eclectic, merging classical, Renaissance, and contemporary popular styles. Hallman also teaches composition at Drexel University.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joseph Hallman Tracks
Sort by
ricordi decomposti: A Gesualdo Suite (excerpt)
Joseph Hallman
ricordi decomposti: A Gesualdo Suite (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
ricordi decomposti: A Gesualdo Suite (excerpt)
Last played on
ricordi decomposti: a Gesualdo
Joseph Hallman
ricordi decomposti: a Gesualdo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
ricordi decomposti: a Gesualdo
Last played on
Back to artist