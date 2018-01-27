Vin BruceBorn 25 April 1932
Vin Bruce
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/02e1abe4-2c34-4629-9a96-72b746130f4d
Vin Bruce Biography (Wikipedia)
Ervin "Vin" Bruce (April 25, 1932 - June 8, 2018) was one of the first Cajun musicians to appear on the Louisiana Hayride and Grand Ole Opry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vin Bruce Tracks
Sort by
Joli Blon
Vin Bruce
Joli Blon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joli Blon
Last played on
Vin Bruce Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist