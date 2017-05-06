Art RolliniBorn 13 February 1912. Died 30 December 1993
Art Rollini
1912-02-13
Art Rollini Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Francis Rollini (born February 13, 1912 in New York City; died December 30, 1993 in Florida) was an American jazz musician who played the tenor saxophone and clarinet. His nickname was "Schneeze".
Art Rollini Tracks
Blue Skies
Red Ballard
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Bach Goes To Town
Harry James
Bach Goes To Town
Bach Goes To Town
Jodie Man (feat. Louis Armstrong, Sid Stoneburn, Jules Rubin, Bill Stegmeyer, Art Rollini, Paul Ricci, Dave Bowman, Carl Kress, Bob Haggart & Johnny Blowers)
Billy Butterfield
Jodie Man (feat. Louis Armstrong, Sid Stoneburn, Jules Rubin, Bill Stegmeyer, Art Rollini, Paul Ricci, Dave Bowman, Carl Kress, Bob Haggart & Johnny Blowers)
Swingtime in the Rockies
Chris Griffin, Harry James, Benny Goodman, Ziggy Elman, Red Ballard, Vernon Brown, George Koenig, Hymie Shertzer, Art Rollini, Jess Stacy, Allan Reuss, Harry Goodman & Gene Krupa
Swingtime in the Rockies
Swingtime in the Rockies
Down South Camp Meeting
Chris Griffin, Bill De Pew, Dick Clark, Benny Goodman, Manny Klein, Pee Wee Erwin, Red Ballard, Murray McEachern, Hymie Shertzer, Art Rollini, Jess Stacy, Allan Reuss, Harry Goodman & Gene Krupa
Down South Camp Meeting
Down South Camp Meeting
