Jackey BeaversBorn 19 June 1937. Died 28 October 2008
Jackey Beavers
1937-06-19
Jackey Beavers Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Lewis "Jackey" Beavers (June 19, 1937 – October 28, 2008) was an American rhythm and blues and gospel singer, songwriter, pastor and community activist. He recorded with Johnny Bristol as the duo Johnny and Jackey, and co-wrote "Someday We'll Be Together", later a no.1 hit for Diana Ross and the Supremes.
I Need My Baby
Hold On
Love That Never Grows Old
Mr. Bump Man Pt. 2
Trying To Get Back To You, Girl
Mr. Bump Man (Flaunt Edwards Edit)
Mr Bump Man (J Rocc Edit)
Somebody Help The Begger Man
