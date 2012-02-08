Viktor KraussBorn 10 October 1969
1969-10-10
Viktor Krauss is an American musician who plays acoustic and electric bass. He has released solo albums and has worked as a sideman with many musicians, including his sister, singer and fiddler Alison Krauss.
No Time Like The Past
