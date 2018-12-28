Liberty X (originally called Liberty) were a British-Irish group consisting of Michelle Heaton, Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm, Jessica Taylor and Kelli Young.

The group was formed by the five finalists of the ITV talent show Popstars who failed to make it into the group Hear'Say. Liberty X went on to achieve ten consecutive UK Top 20 singles, and various charting singles worldwide, leading to greater commercial success than Hear'Say. Following the release of two singles the group were forced to change their name due to another act already using the name Liberty, the group took legal action although lost and therefore altered their name. The group released their debut album Thinking It Over on 27 May 2002 which featured their biggest single "Just a Little", which gave them international success. They released their second studio album Being Somebody a year later on 3 November 2003 although not matching the success of their debut. Following disappointing sales the group were dropped and later signed with V2 and released a final studio album X on 10 October 2005. Liberty X disbanded in early 2007, though not officially confirming a split due to their popularity in the media eye declining. However they re-formed a year later in 2008, for a one-off appearance in Belfast performing their biggest hits, this would be their final appearance as a band before reforming in 2012.